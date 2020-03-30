|
1926 - 2020 On Thursday evening, March 26th, our world lost one of its brightest lights. Anna Margaret Moffat was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital earlier in the day suffering from a respiratory condition and passed away a few hours later at the age of 93. Born in New York State and adopted at the age of six months by John and Ethel Moffat, Anna spent many happy years living on farms in and around Southwestern Ontario. Always eager to please, when she wasn't out in the fields helping her Dad, Anna was inside with her Mom learning how to cook, bake and run a household. Anna had so many happy memories of country living prior to moving to the "house in the City" - as she lovingly referred to it. That house, then, would have been called a country property but was at the northwest corner of Main and Franklin in Galt which is now considered one of the busiest intersections in the Region. After her Dad passed away, Anna and her Mom bought a bungalow on East Street where Anna lived until 2010 when she moved to a beautiful sixth floor apartment at the end of Grand Avenue. In 2017, when her mobility issues increased, she made the difficult decision to give up her apartment and transition to Long Term Care at St. Luke's in Hespeler. From the Maintenance Staff; ladies in the Laundry Room; Kitchen & Coffee Bar Staff; Hairdressing; PSWs; RNs; RPNs; and Administrative Staff, Anna had nothing but praise for the outstanding care she received at St. Luke's from everyone she came into contact with. She brightened up everyone's day with her winning smile and stylish outfits. If there was an impromptu function in the works that called for a more dressy outfit, Anna never needed to change. She was always "party ready". Happily single her whole life, Anna lived a life of service. She cared for her Mum until she died; worked as a domestic and enjoyed her job as a clerk in a community convenience/grocery store. She taught Sunday School at the Salvation Army; participated in countless ministries and groups and used her skills to help prepare meals; work with Family Services clients; and pack Christmas hampers. In her spare time, she was always available for babysitting duties when friends called. Anna's incredible listening skills and her interest in others drew people of all ages to her like a magnet. Friends throughout life are a gift but as one moves from a home to an apartment and then into Long Term Care, your friends become more than that. They become your lifeline. In this, Anna was truly blessed. Her many, many close friends from the Salvation Army; her devoted cousins; former co-workers; employers, East Street and Grand Avenue friends - even children of the families she worked for dozens of years ago - kept in touch. They never let Anna forget how important she was in their lives. As a devout Christian and Salvationist, Anna lived her values and beliefs, and by her example, she inspired us all to do better, be better. She was warm, kind, compassionate and sensitive to the needs of others - even when it wasn't comfortable or convenient to do so. She never knowingly hurt someone's feelings and if she thought she had, she wouldn't rest until she'd made amends. You've made this world a better place just by being in it, Anna. Thanks for the joy, laughter and special memories we shared with you over tea parties in your garage; in the apartment social room; at Army events; on the road; getting takeout cones and coffee; and from winged back chairs in cozy nooks. That will have to keep us going until we meet again. Arrangements have been entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 30, 2020