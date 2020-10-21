1/1
Anne KUZAMA
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 95. Anne is predeceased by her husband William Kuzama. Loving mother of Sharon Malkin and Donna Allison (Mel). Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Parish (Murray), Jamie Malkin, Jeff Allison (Julie), and Chad Allison. Beloved great-grandmother to Amelie, Zachary, Xander, and Dylan. Anne will also be sadly missed by her sister Helen Vassos, and many other extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Dora Brezinski and her brother Ernie Hrynkiw. Anne was a lover of music and gardening. She was a kind, caring grandmother (Nana) who always put the need of others before her own. A private family service has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Luke's Place or a charity of one's choosing. Those wishing to leave condolences may do so at www.loundsburyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
