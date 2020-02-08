|
|
Passed away at his residence in Cambridge surrounded by the love of his family on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Celeste Fernandes. Loving father of the late Zelia Fernandes (1993). Survived by brothers Jose Fernandes and Joao Fernandes. Sisters Maria Dutra, Maria Jose Fernandes, Eugenia Leal, Conceicao Resendes and Valentina Chaves. Dearly missed by Zenalia Kroeger, Cidalia Ventura and goddaughters Melissa Fernandes and Linda Knight, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Antonio Fernandes and Maria Soares Chaves and brother Manuel Fernandes. Visitation was held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5 - 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Elgin Street, S., Cambridge on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment followed at Mount View Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 8, 2020