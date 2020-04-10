|
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our father, Archie. He passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved father of Angela Volpe (Gus) and Arlene Pownall (Andy) and proud and loving Papa of Natalie Volpe, Nicolas Volpe, Alexis Pownall, and Liam Pownall. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Mary Stewart, his nieces and nephews Archie Stewart (Jocelyn), Ian Stewart (Shirley), Fiona Stewart and Carolyn Hendry (Alan) along with many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Archie and Mary Stewart and siblings Betty Johnstone (Jimmy) and John Stewart. Archie was born on September 17, 1942 in Port Glasgow, Scotland. He worked in the shipyards as an engineer and met and married Ann Whittet of Kilmacolm in 1965. Together they moved to Canada in November of that same year and eventually settled down in Cambridge. He had a successful career as a Millwright, starting at Wean United, and in 1971, he moved to Sutherland Schultz until he retired in 2002 at the age of 60. Archie was a Mark Master Mason from the Doric Lodge #68 in Port Glasgow Scotland where he became a Mason at the age of 21. He was a member of the Preston Legion Branch #126. Archie joined the Scottish Country Dancing group in Kitchener in 1989 and the Blair group in Cambridge in 1990. He made so many great friends and travelled with the group while he danced for 25 years. He also enjoyed listening to music, curling, travelling, and watching soccer, especially his favourite team 'The Glasgow Rangers'. A special thank you to Ivan Hall, Bill Callaghan and Phyllis Haack for their never-ending support and weekly visits when he was no longer able to get out. He was blessed to be given the time to have visits and calls from many old friends and relatives at home and abroad. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. Details will be announced when they have been confirmed. As expressions of sympathy donations in Archie's memory to Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by family. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 10, 2020