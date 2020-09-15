Born January 17, 1940, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on September 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung disease. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Snyder. Mother of Shellie (Rick), Brant, Cori (Gary) and Duane (Kim). Cherished grandmother of Katelyn (Trevor), Jenna, Tyler, Jordan, Alex and Madison. She was so proud to live long enough to welcome her two great-grandsons, Parker and Andersen. She will be greatly missed by her best friend, Al. Dear sister of the late Sheldon Straiton. Dear sister in law of Larry (Mary) and Joy and her late husband, Ron. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Our mom will be remembered as our fierce mama bear who always protected and loved her bear cubs and their families. Her life was dedicated to her family. The family would like to extend Special Thanks to the LHIN Group, especially Elaine, Ram, Cindy, Abby and Joanne for their outstanding compassionate care allowing mom to live with dignity in her home throughout her illness and final days. Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held at a later date for immediate family. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cystic Fibrosis on behalf of Jean would be greatly appreciated.