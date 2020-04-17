|
|
Passed with love, dignity, and much peace, surrounded by her family at Revera Nursing Home on Coronation Blvd, Cambridge on the 15th day of the 4th month of 2020 at 7:30 a.m. in her 77th year. She was known for her loving and giving heart. Beloved wife of Wilf Rettinger of 40 years. Dear mom of Nancy Pringle (Dave), Chris Lemon (Gina), and Steven Lemon. Grandma of Melissa, Stephanie, James, and Hunter. Stepmother of Janice Coughlin (Mike Davies), Joanne Hube (Bill), Judy Rettinger (Mike Kachno), and Jim Rettinger (Kim). Great-grandmother of Lily and Alice. Also survived by her sister Dorothy (Ab Culbert). She will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and dear friends. Arlene was predeceased by her parents Arley and Roy Stickland. Many thanks to the staff at Riverbend Place who provided wonderful and loving care. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 17, 2020