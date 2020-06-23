Arno Oscar HILL
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Arno announce his passing on June 14, 2020 in his 90th year after a brief hospitalization. Beloved husband of Thelma (nee Bridgman). Cherished stepfather to Barry Down (Barb) Betty Whetham (the late Dave) Robert Down (Kathy), David Down (Brenda) Donita Menary (the late Bruce) Michael Down (Diane). Dear brother to Dorothy Koehler (the late Bill) Walter Hill (Gloria) Selma Kemple (Ray). Loving grandpa "Bop" to 21, Great Grandpa to 32, Great-Great Grandpa to 8. Arno also has many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Gertrude (Widmeyer), his brother Harvey and Lena Hill, brother Emerson (Elenor) and his sister Inez and Mel Hoffman. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment to take place at Killean Cemetery in Puslinch. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a phone call or condolence on our funeral home website.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
