PULLAN, Arnold Gerald (Jerry) Arnold (Jerry) Gerald Pullan passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Ball (nee Waring), his daughters Janet Pullan, Eagle Bay, BC, Diane (Paul) Burkholder, Edmonton, AB, Cindy (Terry) Ratzlaff, Bermuda, and Step-son David (Christine) Ball, Cambridge, ON. Grandchildren: Kassandra Burkholder (Matt Roth), Savanna Shantz, Erica Shantz all of Edmonton, AB and Cameron Ball and Matthew Ball of Cambridge, ON; as well as several great-grandchildren. He is survived by siblings Lyle Pullan and Bonnie Shapiro both of Vancouver, BC. Pre-deceased by his parents Nathan (1998) and Sara (1995) Pullan; grandchildren Karlean Burkholder (1987), Karl Burkholder (2006), son-in-law Mark Morrison (2017) and sister-in-law Rosaline Pullan (2010). Jerry was born in Vancouver, BC and spent his early years in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1953 and served until 1968. During the time he was stationed in Germany, he had the opportunity to travel and see many countries in Europe. Following his discharge he received a degree from Vancouver City College and spent many years in the Manufacturing Procurement and contract field with Freightliner, Formost, AEG and Seimens. Jerry loved golf, played whenever he could and was ecstatic when he finally shot a hole-in-one in 2001. Thanks to special golfing "buddy" Gary England. To honour Jerry's wishes, Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 7, 2020