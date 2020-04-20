|
Audrey Joan Turnbull - age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Cambridge, at the caring and loving community at Hilltop Manor. Audrey was born in Hamilton, March 22, 1924. The only child of the late Iris (Smith) and Elmer Simmen. She moved to Guelph where she worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone, and later moved to Galt, Ontario, where she raised her family. In 1972, she started working at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital as a switchboard operator until her retirement at the age of 70. She had a great love for gardening, family, neighbors, playing cards with her friends (Betty, Sally, Donna and Ruth), and she always loved to shop - a lot. She was predeceased by her husband, Rae Turnbull (1925-1972), son Peter Turnbull (1952-1955), and daughter Leslie Turnbull (1956-2016). She is survived by daughter Laura Tooze and grandchildren Sarah, Matthew (Monica), and Nathan. And, loved dearly by her great grandchildren, Jackson, Charlie, Ryan and Norah Rae. A special thank you to the staff of Hilltop Manor, who cared for her in her last days with compassion and love during these difficult times. The family will be holding a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 20, 2020