Resident of Ayr (ON), at the age of 78, entered heaven on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after a week in Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Dear wife of John, married for 58 years. Loving mother of Marion Dicks (Chris), James, Mike (Lisa) and Jennifer Arndt (Dan). Generous 'Nana Barb' to Christopher, Melissa, Caleb, Allegra, Michael, John, Brennon, Aaron, Andrew, Ryan, Sarah and great-grandmother of Harlee, Kinslee and Benjamin. Barb will be missed and remembered by her brothers Jim and Ken, and her sisters Bette (Eric), Margaret (Doug) and Jackie (Roland) along with her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William (Bill) and Lucille (Lucy) Piche, her sister Pauline, brothers Bill, Ike and Danny. Barb was born in Little Current, Manitoulin Island (ON) on January 9, 1942 and moved to Kitchener as a teen. After getting married she made homes with John and raised her family in Goose Bay (NL), Waterloo (ON), Wingham (ON), Cambridge (ON), and Ayr (ON). Now with God, she finally enjoys her beach home by the ocean. Barb (AKA 'Bobby' to her family) worked inside the home to care for her family and outside at various retail stores to care for customers. With John, they co-owned and operated the Hidden Treasure Christian Bookstore in Cambridge for 22 years. Barb was a very active and giving church member in every place she lived, with Benton St. Baptist, Kitchener (ON) as her long-term home church. She faithfully served God and people with enthusiasm. Thank you to the excellent nurses from Paramed services who helped Barb for a year at home and to the excellent staff at Cambridge Memorial hospital who helped in her last week. The Rattee family will visit relatives and friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Benton St. Baptist Church, 90 Benton St., with Rev. Gary McNitt and Rev. Mike Rattee officiating. A private interment for family will be at Memory Gardens, Breslau. In memory of Barb, please donate to your favourite charity (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Barb's memorial. "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord!" (Matthew 25:21)
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 20, 2020