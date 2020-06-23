Barbara Glenys (Crane) KITCHEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with her husband and son by her side, at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday June 18, 2020 at the age of 63. She has gone to join her father, Hubert, son Steve and brother Aubrey Crane who predeceased her. Survived by her husband Lorne, her son Brad, her granddaughter Kayla and mother Shirley Crane (nee Hart). Barbara will also be sadly missed by her siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. At Barbara's request, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved