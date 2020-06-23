Passed away peacefully with her husband and son by her side, at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday June 18, 2020 at the age of 63. She has gone to join her father, Hubert, son Steve and brother Aubrey Crane who predeceased her. Survived by her husband Lorne, her son Brad, her granddaughter Kayla and mother Shirley Crane (nee Hart). Barbara will also be sadly missed by her siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. At Barbara's request, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 23, 2020.