Barbara (Cuniffe) HEAP
1937-04-21 - 2020-06-22
Passed away peacefully at her Hespeler home of over 50 years, surrounded by family. A brief journey with cancer reunites her with beloved husband, Robert Haydn Heap. With steadfast love she cared for Bob during his lengthy battle with Huntington's Disease until his passing in 2005. They married in 1960, immigrated to Canada in 1964, and now they dance together again after a lifetime of love and adventure. Barbara is the cherished Mother of Andrew (Krista), Christopher (Kellie), and Deborah (Kevin); adored Grandmother of Tiina (Brendan), Laura (Ben), Mihkel (Emily), Holly (Spencer), Katie, Haley, and great-grandchildren, Remi and Morgan. Born, raised and married in Huddersfield, England; Barbara is predeceased by siblings Harold, Jack, Pat and Michael and will forever be missed by loving sisters Jean, Sheila, brother-in-law Keith and all nieces, nephews and family in the UK. We all mourn the beautiful, generous, modest, funny, and sweet woman we had the pleasure of knowing. Endless gratitude to nurses Joanne and Pat for their compassionate and gracious care. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to Lounsbury Funeral Home. A small, private service and interment will take place at New Hope Cemetery, respectful of Barbara's wishes. Messages of condolence may be made at lounsburyfuneralhome.com As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
