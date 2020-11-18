I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress; my God in whom I trust." Barbara went peacefully to be with her Lord on 11th November 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Bradford, Yorkshire, England in the shadow of Lister's Mill Chimney, Barbara Dalby was the only child of Harold Dalby and Ann (Horsfall) Dalby. Predeceased by her loving husband Peter McWeeny, she is survived by her four children: Andrew (Ellen), Paul (Leslie), Chris (Kristin) and Elizabeth (Richard), eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Barbara attended St Cuthbert's school and St. Joseph's College in Bradford. After school, she worked at Lister's Mill, the City of Bradford and especially loved her job at St. Bede's Grammar School. In 1950, she married Peter McWeeny and they made their first home in Altrincham, Cheshire. In 1955, she and Peter took a three-year posting in Kampala, Uganda and returned to settle with their four children in Guildford. In 1966, Barbara and Peter emigrated to Canada and raised their family in Pierrefonds, Quebec and then Cambridge, Ontario. Barbara loved growing her beautiful garden, oil painting, music and song, dancing, swimming, biking, baking and Saturday morning yard sales. Above all, she loved Jesus as her Lord and Saviour. She enjoyed Bible Studies, singing praise and worshipping with her community at Forward Church. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Thursday, 19 November at 12:00 at McEvoy-Shields Funeral Home and Chapel, 1411 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Family and Friends may join a live stream of the event at ww.funeraweb.tv
Online condolences, tributes and stories may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/ottawa-on/barbara-mcweeny-9899273
In memory of Barbara, donations to Compassionet Impact Development Canada or World Mission Prayer League will be deeply appreciated.