Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, Bernadette Vivienne Morrison, in her 90th year passed away with her family at her side after a battle with cancer. Born October 3, 1930 in Pain Court, daughter of the late Lucy and Alfred Caron. She will be sadly missed by her children, Dennis, Shirley Mast, Pauline Gillespie, Pat Adair, Peg Morrison, Rosaire (Kathy), Mike (Jackie). Also missed by 24 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters Maurice Caron, Margaret Haines, Jeannette Thomas, and many friends. Predeceased by husband Rosaire, son Ron, son-in-laws Dennis Hergott, Gary Adair, Jim Mast and 14 brothers and sisters. She was known for her infamous rice pudding that she made while employed at Gambles Tavern for 30 years. After Gambles Tavern closed she finished her working career at Grand Valley Golf and Country Club before she retired. She played baseball with the group in Cambridge into her 80's and always talked about how much she enjoyed their comradery and friendship. They are truly a special group that she held close to her heart. Many times she could be spotted out in the country side harvesting elderberries, wild grapes, fiddleheads, high bush cranberries, and many other things. Her freezer was always full from her harvest. She inspired many people and was much admired by her family, friends and neighbours, to whom she imparted many gifts -- everything from her wisdom, to a good meal, and her uncanny ability to make wine from almost anything. As her friends from the Everglades Park where she lived for 30 years can attest to, some of her wines had quite the bouquet were pretty potent. In the last few years of her life, her wish to stay in her "home" would not have been possible without the tireless care of her daughter Peggy. The family is deeply grateful. She was steadfast in her resolve to enjoy life, family and friends. She was a truly remarkable woman. She will forever be in our hearts. Special thanks to PSW's Karen and Luba also Nurse's Agnes and Becky. As per Bernies wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to Lisaard House would be appreciated.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 29, 2020