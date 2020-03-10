Home

Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
Bertram William Edward BRYANT Jr. Obituary
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce Bert's unexpected passing at the age of 62 on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital surrounded by the love of his family. He is predeceased by his parents Bertram and Phyllis Bryant. Beloved brother to Sharon Dick and Lynne Auger. Proud uncle to Karen (Trevor) Marriott, Tiffany (Jordan) Blake of Australia, Tyler (Samantha) Auger, Ashley (Corey) Lachine, Laura Dick, Keven Lehman, Taylia (Shayne) Thournout and great-uncle to Kevin, Isabelle, Nora, Macy, Wally, Charlotte, Arlo, Hudson, Frankie Jean, Bodin and Jaxon. Special cousin of Cheryl (J.D.) Walker, Heather, Mike and Jake Leach all of California. Bert will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his closest friend and caregiver Jalea McPherson, her children: Jaddan and Kiera and their father Darcy Campbell. A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Coutts Funeral Home and he was laid to rest at Mount View Cemetery, Cambridge. Our sincere thanks to all of Bert's caregivers: Rose, Tina, Josie, Colleen, Melissa along with the home care nursing staff. Your care and compassion have meant so much to Bert, and all of the family. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Bert's memory to The Canadian Spinal Research Organization or to a . Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 10, 2020
