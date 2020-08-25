Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Beryl was a loving and caring woman. She was the foundation of our family; anytime you needed advice, Beryl would know the right thing to say. She was a fantastic cook and baker in her younger years and had a great love for making jams, pies and pickling from the harvest on the farm she owned with her husband Ben. Beryl also had a great love and talent for poetry that made her imagination and sense of humor shine. Beryl did not like to be around any hostility, and so became the peacemaker among her family and friends. She took memorable trips with her good friend Sandra which she reminisced about often. Beryl was sadly predeceased by her beloved husband Benoit Graham, son Paul Graham, and great-great grandson Cayden Lewis. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Tom (Diane), and Bob (Joanne), her sisters Iris (George), and Carol (Ross), her sons Gary, Michael (Lydia), Richard (Dez) and Marc (Lisa), her daughter Danalynn (Mark), grandsons Andrew (Amanda), Eric, Michael and Nathan, granddaughters Carol, Christine (Jason), Ashlee, Amy, Jessica, Rebekah, Alyssa, Rachel, Jennifer, Keri (Buster), Ashley and Allie, 20 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation, the Cambridge & District Humane Society, or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.tlittlefuneralhome.com