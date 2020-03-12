|
|
After a brief illness with family by her side on Monday, March 2, 2020 at PRHC. Beloved wife of Ernie (2015). Dear mother of Sharron and Barbara (Gary Takacs). Proud grandma of Garnet (Chrystal) and great-grandma of Lakshmi and Meenakshi. Betty will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Over her lifetime Betty was first and foremost a lover of her family. She worked in her youth at Galt Metal as a bombshell maker and later raised her family with her husband Ernie after he returned from being a prisoner of war at Stalag 11B in Germany. Later in life Betty pursued a career in real-estate in both Cambridge and Haliburton. After her retirement they moved to Peterborough to be closer to their family. Betty will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, and a love of card playing. Memorial donations may be made to Trent Highlands Community Living. A private cremation has taken place and an inurnment will take place in the spring at Rosemount Memorial Gardens along with a Celebration of Life. Condolences may be given to the family at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 12, 2020