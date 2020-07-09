Betty WALSH

1/1
Passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Valerie (David) Apel, Mary-Lou Patey, Herbert Walsh, Cathy (Paul) Schuknecht and Larry (Sandy) Walsh. Proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Andrew, her long-time companion Nelson Schaefer, her grandson Joshua Patey, her parents John and Valeria Wilkinson, her brother William and sisters Marjorie, Gwen, Joyce and Dolores. Betty spent 40 years working as a receptionist for Dr. Parr, Dr. Dan Hayhoe and Dr. Taras Zienchuk. Private family services have taken place, with interment at Killean Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pets/Friends for Life, 14 St. Catharine St., St. Thomas, ON N5P 2V6.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
