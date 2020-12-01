Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 79. Beulah was a born nurse. It was all she ever wanted to be from the time she was five years old. After graduating high school, she was able to achieve her dream and became a Registered Nurse. She also loved to read, and had an extensive book collection. Above all, Beulah was a woman of faith; she loved God, her church, and her family. Beulah will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Don Bain, daughter Donna Bain, sisters Gwen Prosser (Paul, deceased), Karen Sutton, and Daphne Hzvidak (Jim), brother Daryl Holton (Gloria), nieces Tanya (Shane), Tara (James), Erin (Dan), and Casey, and her nephews Eric, Andy (Sarah), and Wade (Kristin). Beulah was predeceased by her father Reginald Holton, step-father Arnold Sopher, and mother Muriel Holton Sopher. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held at Cedar Creek Community Church (2042 Dumfries Rd, Cambridge, ON) on Saturday, December 5th. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, attendance at the church is limited to 50 people. All in-person guests must phone Barthel Funeral Home (519-653-3251) to reserve a place at the Memorial Service. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation. Visit www.barthelfuneralhome.com
to leave an online condolence and find the link to the live-streamed service.