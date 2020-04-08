|
Passed away peacefully at Stirling Heights LTC, Cambridge at 84 years of age. Beloved husband of Antonetta. Loving father of Marcel Vaz (Larysa), and Eric Vaz. Cherished grandfather of Linnea, Amadeo, Maleyna, Atticus and Clara. Predeceased by brother Ornellas (Anne) Vaz and by sisters Clara Vaz and Mina Vaz. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the administration and staff of Stirling Heights LTC. The care, effort, and kindness you have all demonstrated to Luis and us will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Cambridge Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or a condolence on our funeral home website at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 8, 2020