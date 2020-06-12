Aged 68, born on Bell Island, NL, April 1, 1952, lived in Cambridge, ON and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, after a brief battle with cancer. Survived by his wife Beverley of 49 years; son Blair (Jackie), daughter Tammy (Ev), six grandchildren; Kyle, Jordan, Brandon, Justin, Paige, Brooklyn, three great-grand children, brothers Dick (Catherine), Walt, sister Sharon (John), sister-in-law Lillian Murphy (Calgary), brothers-in-law David (Debbie), Jim and Tim and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by parents Jim and Nell Murphy, sister Gert George, brother Keith, sisters-in-law Wanda Murphy and Shirley Murphy. The Murphy family would like to thank Grand River Hospital, LHIN, Dr Khan and all family, friends, and neighbors for all their support. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date due to Covid restrictions. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 12, 2020.