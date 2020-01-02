|
Passed away on December 18, 2019 at Freeport at the age of 78. He will be sadly missed by all his family. Loving husband of June (1998), father to John Salsbury (Kerry) of Cambridge, Lynn Byatt (Dan Caetano) of Ayr and the late Roy Salsbury (2019) of England. Loving grandfather to Ruby Salsbury, Ross McKenzie, Ross Kattenhorn of Cambridge, Ryan Salsbury, Jannene and Darren of the UK. Great grandfather to three. Cremation has already taken place as per his wishes. The family appreciates all the care and attention provided by the staff and doctors at Freeport Hospital, 2nd Floor, Seniors Mental Health. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.