On Thursday, October 1st, 2020, Brian Shouldice passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and sons. He is survived by his wife, Kim Shouldice (nee Stelliga) and his sons, Mitch and Evan. He is also survived by his brother Paul (Dianne) and his brother-in-law Joe (Yasminka Kresic) Stelliga. Predeceased by his parents, George and Grace Shouldice, brothers Wayne and Craig Shouldice, sister Sharon Lewis, and niece, Tracy Lewis. Brian was a loving husband and father and was very involved in minor sports over the years. He coached hockey teams for the Cambridge Hawks and baseball teams for the Cambridge Cubs. Eventually, Brian played a large role in the St George Dukes organization and coached many youths along the way. Coach Brian loved nothing more than to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs lose and to cheer on his beloved Detroit Red Wings. Brian was inducted into the Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 1969 Galt Nationals Little League Baseball Team. Brian was a long-time employee at Rockwell Automation and leaves behind many friends and coworkers from his 30+ years of employment. It was hard to go anywhere with Brian without running into someone he knew. His sense of humour and his selfless outlook will be deeply missed. His family, those he worked with, and those he coached over the years meant everything to him. In lieu of the pandemic and respecting Brian's wishes, a celebration of life will be done through Legacy.com
. It would mean a lot to the family if you could share your fondest memories and photos of Brian at Legacy.com
to celebrate his life. In Brian's memory, expressions of sympathy can be made to kidscanplay.ca
.