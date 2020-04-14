|
It is with great sadness the family of Brian James Wilmer announce his passing peacefully in his sleep in his 44th year in Cambridge, Ontario on Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved son of Joan (nee Elliot) Wilmer (Cambridge) and Roger G. Wilmer and step-mom Chic Allison (London). Loving brother of Jason Roger Wilmer of Cambridge. Predeceased by late grandparents Burt and Jean Elliot, of Ripley & Molesworth, and Gordon and Joan Wilmer of Cambridge. Fondly remembered by his aunts and uncles Mary (Paul) Smith, Peterborough, Janet (Len 2012) Stilling, Listowel, John (Laurie) Elliot, Japan, Ruth (David) Mullen, Sarnia, Rick (Barb) Wilmer, Cambridge, Paul (Lynn) Wilmer, Guelph, great aunt Helen Cullen, Listowel and many dear cousins throughout Canada, Japan and Australia. Brian worked for 17 years for Co-Operators General Insurance in Guelph. He was an avid comic collector, reader, music and video game fan, and surrounded by many close friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family committal service will be held at Molesworth Cemetery at a future date. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, so that family and friends can join in honouring what a blessing Brian was to each of the lives he touched with his love, friendship, and humour. Details of the celebration will be shared at the end of this current state of community isolation. Donations to the would be greatly appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 14, 2020