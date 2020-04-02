|
|
Bride Kolb passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones at her sons home on Wednesday March 25, 2020 after her brief fight with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Albert Kolb. Loving mother of Garry Kolb (Karen Robinson) predeceased by her adoring daughter in law Sandy Kolb. Forever cherished nanny of Christy and Stephanie (Zane) Kolb, loved grandma of Josh (Sharon) and Jason Robinson. Caring great grandmother of Stella and Chase. Loved by many of her nieces and nephews. Treasured friend to Donna and family, Isabel, Dolly, Penny and Jimmy. The family would like to thank Dr. Upe. Mehan and nursing staff for their compassionate and unconditional care over the many years and the nursing staff from Bayshore for their support and care to Bride over her last few weeks. The family will hold a church service and a celebration of life at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 2, 2020