Passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on June 2, 2020. Leaving behind her beloved husband Tilson of 64 years. Greatly missed by her daughters Darlene Kelly(Kal), Brenda Den Hartog (Bert) and Sharon Ivany (Elizabeth), Her grandchildren Ryan, Alyssa, Kaylee and Scott, also great-grandchildren Hunter, Jaxon, Hannah ,Ella Rose and Olivia. A private service and burial has taken place at Glendale Funeral and Cemetery in Etobicoke.



