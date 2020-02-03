|
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Village of Winston Park at the age of 86. We are relieved the pain is gone, but we will miss our family Patriarch as we continue on without his beaming pride pushing us. Beloved husband of Trudy (nee Welker) for 66 and a half years. Loving father of Frank (Terryl) and Debbie (John) Clifford. Predeceased by his loving children Michael (1978) and Monica (2012). Cherished Bappa of Cory (Tiffany), Brad (Krista), Alex, Matthew (Deanna) and Kyle (Paige), and Great-Bappa of Evan, Jaxon, Keaton, Mackenzie, Brody, Kolton, Ryker and Cooper. Dear brother of Walter Niereisel (Kelowna, BC.), and brother-in-law of Monika and Barry Shiels (Osoyoos, BC). Lovingly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Dad's philosophy: "Begin each day as if it is an adventure and remember to be thankful for everything you have around you." He was just happy to be happy and see you happy, even though he was only 50/50. Although his stays were short, a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital Emergency Department and 2nd Floor Medicine and the Highview Residences. A special thank you to the team at Winston Park Long-term Care for the compassion and loving care and for making Dad a part of your Winston Park family. The beautiful Memorial Walk to honour Dad's life will be a cherished memory for his family. Bruno's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 - 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 322 East Ave. Kitchener, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Reception to follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bruno's memorial. "Monica fire up the barbecue and Michael turn down the stereo... Dad is Home!"
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 3, 2020