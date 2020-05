Or Copy this URL to Share

August 16, 1952 - May 4, 2020 Born in Pico, Portugal. Passed away peacefully at home with his children on May 4, 2020.Will be missed by Lisa Soares, Richie Soares (Stephanie Soares) and Jenny Soares (John Dunford) grandchildren, Isaac and Isabel, Desiree, Emily and Madison, Mya and Kyla Enjoyed his time in Faial fishing and being at the beach



