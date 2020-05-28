Passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Hilltop Manor, Cambridge, at the age of 85, with family by her side. The staff and family joined together to sing Amazing Grace around her bedside. Carnie is the daughter of the late Henry and Nellie Jones (Barron) and the last surviving member of her generation, having been predeceased by her siblings; Lily Barron, Henry Jones , Nellie Jones, Ernst Jones (twin), Kenneth Jones, Ruth Dunham, Gwen Watson, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Carnie was a life time member of the Cambridge Salvation Army Citadel and had been actively involved with the songsters for many years, and enjoyed doing the kettles and meeting people. She worked at Savage Shoes until they closed, then at Genesco until they closed, and then volunteered at the Food Bank. Private interment of cremated remains to take place at Mount View Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Carnie's memorial.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 28, 2020.