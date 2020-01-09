|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by her husband Ken. Loving mother to Ken Bower (Lucy), Terri Harrison (Doug), and Jeff Bower (Tracey). Cherished grandmother to Adam, Justin (Amanda), Rebecca, Janet (Darryl), Allen (Ann), Will and Aden. Caroleann will also be sadly missed by her brother-in-law John Bower (Barb), and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Steve Henning. Resting at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge where family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clement's RC Church, 745 Duke Street, Cambridge on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care.