|
|
COFFIN, Caroline Abbott Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Coffin. Loving mother of Lew (Sheila) Coffin of Arlington Heights, Illinois and Linda Jutzi (Merv Schwantz) of Kitchener. Mother-in-law of Perry Jutzi (Sandra Strong). Proud Grandma of Sarah (Jacob Cooper), Ryan Jutzi (Autumn-Sky Loosemore), Justine (Matt) Rzasa and Danielle Coffin (Jeff Medved) and great-grandmother of Arwyn Jutzi. Lovingly remembered by brothers Cecil (Dorothy), Robert (Hope), Edward (Evelyn), Donald (Valerie), Jim (Florence), and Keith (Shirley, Deceased), (Grace). Predeceased by her parents Emily and Llewellyn Allen, brother Archibald (Sylvia), sister Rowena Francis and sisters-in-law Florence Allen, Shirley Allen, and Sylvia Allen. Loving aunt to Edward Seymour (Cynthia), Brian Brown and Bruce (Cathy) Brown and many nieces and nephews. Caroline (Carrie) was born in Port aux Basques, Nfld on September 26, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Llewellyn and Emily Allen. She married her childhood neighbour and the love of her life, Clifford Coffin on February 11, 1955 and moved to Cambridge (Galt). Carrie was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family. Caroline was an avid quilter and seamstress, a hobby she shared with her granddaughters and the community. In addition, Caroline devoted many volunteer hours to Trinity Anglican Church. She was a lover of music and ballroom dancing. Carrie took great pride in the accomplishments of her grandchildren and was particularly devoted to sharing many milestones with them throughout the years. The family received visitors on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, ON. The funeral service was held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Henry Walser Funeral Home followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Carrie's memorial.