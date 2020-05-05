Passed away on April 18 due to respiratory complications. Beloved sister of Rose Bee (Jim); dedicated mother to Murray Abma (Carol), Marilyn Loewen (Stan) and Jennifer Abma (Kyle Burns); and doting grandmother to Rachel, Rebekah, Andrew, Nathan, Malcolm, and Callum; Kyra, Kaylea; Abby and Liam. She peacefully joins her late husband, Hans Abma, and parents, William Albert and Catherine Turley. May's life of service began in Sarnia, ON, where she grew up and embraced her nursing career at Sarnia General. At age 21, her independent spirit took her to study at Moody Bible Inst. in Chicago for three years. Then in 1964, she and Hans married and served in church communities near Sarnia, and later Sault Ste. Marie. During these years, she raised her children to appreciate classical music, athletics and invest in a meaningful relationship with God. This was followed by 10 years in Cambridge ON, attending Forward Baptist Church, and nursing at Cambridge Memorial Hospital while completing her B.A. and Teaching degrees. In 1992, she and Hans migrated to Abbotsford B.C. where she continued her well-loved nursing career. On weekday mornings, she could be found playing tennis, or enjoying time with her grandchildren at the park, taking them for bike rides, playing Scrabble, and sharing the peppermints that could always be found in her purse. She also spent her life looking out for those in need, opening up her home, and her dinner table - sharing her baking, especially her sour cream apple pies. Mom's presence was always a warm, open invitation, and her positive disposition enabled her to journey life's curveballs with grace. Despite the challenge of dementia, she maintained a sense of humour with her witty one-liners. Her eyes still sparkled in the presence of her grandchildren, and lyrics from old hymns could be teased out of her with joyful singing. Mom's faith in Jesus was the foundation upon which she built her life, and now her anticipated hope is her reality.To honour May's life, we encourage you to listen to Chopin, play a round of Scrabble, share a home-baked pie with loved ones, or donate to the Gideons. To view the full obit and share condolences: https://www.wiebeandjeskefh.com/obituary/catherine-abma/
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 5, 2020.