Catherine Abma
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on April 18 due to respiratory complications. Beloved sister of Rose Bee (Jim); dedicated mother to Murray Abma (Carol), Marilyn Loewen (Stan) and Jennifer Abma (Kyle Burns); and doting grandmother to Rachel, Rebekah, Andrew, Nathan, Malcolm, and Callum; Kyra, Kaylea; Abby and Liam. She peacefully joins her late husband, Hans Abma, and parents, William Albert and Catherine Turley. May's life of service began in Sarnia, ON, where she grew up and embraced her nursing career at Sarnia General. At age 21, her independent spirit took her to study at Moody Bible Inst. in Chicago for three years. Then in 1964, she and Hans married and served in church communities near Sarnia, and later Sault Ste. Marie. During these years, she raised her children to appreciate classical music, athletics and invest in a meaningful relationship with God. This was followed by 10 years in Cambridge ON, attending Forward Baptist Church, and nursing at Cambridge Memorial Hospital while completing her B.A. and Teaching degrees. In 1992, she and Hans migrated to Abbotsford B.C. where she continued her well-loved nursing career. On weekday mornings, she could be found playing tennis, or enjoying time with her grandchildren at the park, taking them for bike rides, playing Scrabble, and sharing the peppermints that could always be found in her purse. She also spent her life looking out for those in need, opening up her home, and her dinner table - sharing her baking, especially her sour cream apple pies. Mom's presence was always a warm, open invitation, and her positive disposition enabled her to journey life's curveballs with grace. Despite the challenge of dementia, she maintained a sense of humour with her witty one-liners. Her eyes still sparkled in the presence of her grandchildren, and lyrics from old hymns could be teased out of her with joyful singing. Mom's faith in Jesus was the foundation upon which she built her life, and now her anticipated hope is her reality.To honour May's life, we encourage you to listen to Chopin, play a round of Scrabble, share a home-baked pie with loved ones, or donate to the Gideons. To view the full obit and share condolences: https://www.wiebeandjeskefh.com/obituary/catherine-abma/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wiebe & Jeske Funeral Services
#202-31314 Peardonville Road
Abbotsford, BC V2T 6K8
(604) 857-0711
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved