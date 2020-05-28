Passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, in her 63rd year. Born in London, ON., she is survived by her mother Donalda "Donna" Bell (nee Alexander) and sister Karen Eitel (Jamie). Loving aunt of Matthew and Jessica Eitel. Niece of Bob and Betty Bell (of Kanata), Joan Weiller (of Kitchener) and Marilyn and Doug Riddell (of Durham). Catherine is predeceased by her father William (Bill) Bell (2019). Cathie's kind heart and desire to help those in need was a perfect match to her profession as a paramedic, which she did for over 30 years with Markham Ambulance. She loved to spend time with family and spoil everyone. She was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to express a special thank you to the paramedics and emergency staff for their heroic efforts. At Cathie's request, cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Cambridge Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 28, 2020.