With her devoted family by her side, Cecile Tawse passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 78, following a short battle with brain cancer. Cecile was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, spending time with her family, and she loved to help others. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 59 years Bruce Tawse, son Dave Tawse (Janet), daughter Cathy Smythe (Dale), granddaughters Nikki Tawse (Anthony), Steph Saranchuk (Christian), and Brandi Woolner, and two great-grandchildren Declan and Adalynn. Cecile was predeceased by her parents Jack and Simone Webber, and her sister Jean Hahn. A private Memorial Service will be held at T. Little Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecile's memory may be made to Innisfree House. Online Condolences may be made at www.tlittlefuneralhome.com