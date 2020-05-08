It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a Wall Family Patriarch on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 4:13pm while in the care of the Fairview Mennonite Long Term Care Facility located in Cambridge Ontario from "ALS" also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Many of his loving family and friends including his 7 Grandchildren, his brother and sisters in law and 2 of his very best friends spanning over 4 decades were able to make it to his window and say goodbyes. Rick leaves behind his wife of almost 51 years Denise, daughters Chantal (Neil) and Kim (Jeoff), Grandchildren Brandon, Andrea, Abigayle, Tristan, Brady, Zachary and Graci, his brother Peter (Barbara), sister Diane Hewitt, brothers in law: Jacques Theberge, Luciano Ricuitti, Michel Theberge (Shirley), sisters in law: Rolande Lagrange (Allan), Nicole Draper (Ken), Joanne Sim (Bill), Line Theberge (Glenn), Danielle Pavao (Bill) and 31 nieces and nephews. Rick was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Barbara Wall, his Father and Mother in Law Joseph and Therese Theberge, his brothers in law Jean-Guy, Gilles and Claude Theberge, his sister in law France Ricuitti and his nephew John Wall. Rick was a devoted and loving Husband first and foremost, followed very closely by an undying commitment and deep unconditional love for his Daughters and Grandchildren. He was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs Fan for his entire life and absolutely LOVED his role as a Hockey Grandpa. Not only was he an avid Sports Fan but, even well into his 60's, he was a participant. Rick began as a young man in his early 20's coaching his brother Peter and teammates to 6 consecutive Toronto League Championships and then continued into his middle years by coaching his daughters many softball teams in Brockville, Ontario. Later on as he reached his middle sixties he was still on the field helping to coach the Cambridge JR rookie cubs where his grandchildren played. No matter what his Grand Children did...Rick was their biggest fan and always found a way to support them. As a professional, Rick developed into what was one of many important PIONEER's in the Canadian Natural Gas Industry. He listened attentively to his customer's needs and he sought to solve their problems for them by bringing them highly reputable functional products and viable solutions, many of which are still readily utilized today and will be for years and years to come. The concepts of Family and Team Work were aptly applied when he formed CR Wall & Co Inc in 1981 with Denise and then a short time thereafter invited his Brother and Sister in Law to Partner with them. Today that business is proudly servicing the Canadian Natural Gas Industry and is run by his Daughter Chantal Wall. During his Retirement Rick and Denise found a beautiful, safe and friendly golf community in Port Charlotte Florida where they met many new friends as card carrying members of the "Snowbirds"...he would laugh! A time of his life that he cherished greatly. Rick was never afraid to reach out and shake hands with new people...and he had many, many friends because of that. He will be missed by the many people who knew him even as an acquaintance because he was fun and he was friendly. It truly was a privilege to have known and spent time with Rick. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, his Visitation and a Celebration of his Life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please find it in your heart to make donations to ALS Society of Canada. These donations can be made through T Little Funeral Home & Cremation Centre website.