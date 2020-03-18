|
It comes with great sadness to announce the passing of a great man. Born July 9, 1953 Christopher Carl Joseph Peddigrew passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 due to cancer of the lungs at Innisfree House. Survived by his daughter Tamara Chester, son Jason Peddigrew, mother Lillian Peddigrew, brother Jeff Peddigrew and sister Lana Collins. Loved by granddaughters Alexandra Peddigrew and Brooklyn Pereira, grandson Chase Pereira, nieces Lisa Watson and Lori Parker, and many more. Today he is in no pain, sitting in heaven with his late father Joseph Peddigrew having a cold one fishing or doing one of his daily crossword puzzles. People can remember my Dad as a kind hearted, take the shirt off his back for anyone kind of guy (if he was wearing one LOL). If not, he was always there to help anyone in any way that he could. As a child there were good times and bad ones too like any family, but at the end of the day I respect my Dad for the man I am today, and I love him for that. Thanks Dad. A very special thanks to Lindsey Miller and Elaine Peddigrew for everything that you did xoxo. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date due to the events and viruses happening today. Please feel free to contact me at any time about this. We would love to see everyone, friends and family there. (519)222-6166. Like Dad always said, "Keep your stick on the ice." xoxo I love you Dad.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 18, 2020