It is with extreme broken hearts that we have to say good-bye to a truly genuine, loving, giving person who loved wholeheartedly and was loved by so many. Craig Leslie Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his 48th year doing what he loved, trucking for DFS Projects. Craig was taken way too young and will be sadly missed more than any words can say. Craig is survived by his Wife, Best Friend and Soul Mate, Christina (Chrissy) Simmons, his beautiful Daughter, his Pride and Joy and the Apple of His Eye, Emily (Sweets) Simmons, his loving supportive Parents Cecil and Gwen Simmons, his younger Brother Mark (Paula, Josh, Chloe Moura) Simmons, all of Cambridge, his Nephew and Niece Shea and Maci Simmons. Craig is also survived by his Mother-In-Law Barbara White, his Brother-In-Law and Best Friend Rick (Susan) White, his Nephew and Niece Nicholas and Sarah White, all of Brantford, his Aunt Nancy (Jerry) Moyneur of Nanaimo BC, his Uncle Bob (Dee) Simmons of Kitchener, his Uncle Laurie (Janice) Simmons of Alliance Ohio and his Aunt Tereena (Rick) Austin of Clyde. Craig is also survived by many cousins and many, many close friends. Fly high and soar Craig! Love You More! XO XO XO A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hamilton McMaster Children's Hospital. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home 95 Dundas St N. Cambridge ON.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 23, 2020