Daniel Bryan Dennis
1951-08-11 - 2020-11-21
Daniel Bryan Dennis passed peacefully at CMH with his friend Melinda by his side. Dan was 69 years young and loved going for daily walks and shopping with his friend. He will be missed by his siblings Cleo, Bonnie, Brenda, Terry, Carol, Kathy, Karan, Ken, Jim and Shane. Predeceased by his siblings Donna and Gail and his parents Marion Ruby and Charles William Dennis. The family would like to thank all the dedicated health care professionals for their kindness and support! Dan will be missed but never forgotten.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
