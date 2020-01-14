|
That laugh, that smile and that generous heart. It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Novak, 62 announce his passing on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Loving father to his daughters Katie, Meghan and Brittney Novak, and his cherished granddaughters. Former spouse Karen Novak. Predeceased by his parents Marijan and Marinka Novak, and brother-in-law Clarence Derkach. Dear brother to Mary Derkach, Tom (Lori) Novak and Teresa (Steve) Roll. Daniel will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 14, 2020