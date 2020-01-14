Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Novak


1958 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
That laugh, that smile and that generous heart. It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Novak, 62 announce his passing on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Loving father to his daughters Katie, Meghan and Brittney Novak, and his cherished granddaughters. Former spouse Karen Novak. Predeceased by his parents Marijan and Marinka Novak, and brother-in-law Clarence Derkach. Dear brother to Mary Derkach, Tom (Lori) Novak and Teresa (Steve) Roll. Daniel will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -