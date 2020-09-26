With gratitude for a long life well lived, the family of David Page announces his passing on September 23, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Predeceased by Edith Annie Page (née Rymill), his loving wife of 56 years and mother of their four children. David and Edith worked side-by-side building their family life together. Survived by Marjorie Ethel Page, his loving wife, cherished companion and caregiver of 10 years. Beloved father to Barbara McKee (James), Terry Page (Linda Fletcher), Michael Page (Andi), Joanne Hallman (John) and their respective children and grandchildren. Beloved stepfather to Janet Palmer (Mike), Dianne Wilhelm (Steve), Sharon Kenkel (Len Taylor) and their respective children and grandchildren. Survived by dear siblings and remembered by the families of Rose Faith (Ernie), Anne Taylor (John), and Doug Page (June). Predeceased by dear siblings and remembered by the families of Henry Page, May Page, Jean Rublee (Ron), Austin Page (Suzanne), and Reggie Page (Marilyn). David enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible. He could be found in his hardwood bush cutting trees for firewood, clearing trails for the tractor, hammering stiles and hanging buckets for sap, tilling soil for vegetable gardens, working in his beloved flower beds and cutting grass. If time permitted, he spent the remaining hours in his workshop turning bowls on the lathes and making sawdust. In later years he enjoyed travelling with Marjorie. They visited family and made several trips to Hawaii to visit David's nephew Richard. David battled cancer and kidney failure for a great number of years, which finally forced him to slow down, but not stop. Just this spring he bought a new tiller attachment for his tractor and with the help of family, put in his last vegetable garden. The family will be personally contacting friends and relatives regarding a future celebration of life for David to be held at the family home. Those wishing to make a donation in David's memory are asked to consider donating to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation. Registered Charitable Number: 11882 6288 RR0001 Please allocate to: Medical Day Care Cancer Clinic