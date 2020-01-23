|
March 17, 1977 - January 25, 2015 It's hard to accept that it's been 5 years since we lost you. The world is changing from year to year and our lives from day to day, but the love and memories we share of you, will never be forgotten. We miss your kindness, quiet wisdom and especially your wonderful sense of humour. We only live this life once but if you do it right once is enough. You did it right, Dave. Forever missed, Dad, Mom, Steve, Aska and Abby
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 23, 2020