It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the passing of David on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Hilltop Manor with his loving wife Janet (nee Tilley) by his side holding his hand. He leaves behind his devoted daughters Debbie Donatelli and Sherrie Snow. His loving daughter-in-law Sherry Snow and son-in-law Angelo Donatelli and his adored grandchildren: Paige and Gracie Snow, Julia (Shaun), Jennica, Chloe and Max Donatelli. Predeceased by his loving son Donald Snow (2016), his parents Maxwell (1975) and Mary-Jane Snow (1973), parents-in-law William (1951) and Annie Tilley (1974), sister Elizabeth (2011) and her husband Frank Finlayson (2014). He will be greatly missed by his siblings and their families; Bob and Kathy Snow, Rosalind and Charlie Abily, Lorne and Melita Snow, Linda Snow and Derrick and Loretta Snow. His sister-in-law Ethel Tilley. As well as his nieces and nephews and the rest of his extended family and friends. Predeceased by 7 brothers-in-law, 3 sisters-in-law and their spouses. Dad was born in Carbonear, Newfoundland and later moved to Buchans, Newfoundland where he met and married his wife Janet of 56 years. In 1971 the family moved to Ontario. Dad was a long time "Deluxe" taxi driver until his retirement in 2007. He was the most caring and compassionate person and loved helping people. He spent many weekends at the trailer playing horseshoes and darts. He loved cars and motorcycles and had an assortment over the years. He loved having everyone together and everyday was a celebration. He had many nicknames for each of the grandkids and they have grown to cherish those memories. In 2011 dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and has spent the last 8 years at Hilltop Manor. My mom never left his side and took care of him until the very end. She was his rock. Our family would like to thank all the Nurses and PSW's over the years for taking such great care of dad. You have become our family and we will never forget you. There are too many to name but you all know who you are. Our big heart-felt thanks to all the amazing front line staff. A huge thank you to all our family and friends that have supported us over the years and this past week. We couldn't have gotten through this without your love, kindness and generosity. A celebration of life will be held later due to circumstances currently in our world today. In Lieu of flowers donations in David's memory can be made to Hilltop Manor. Please contact the Funeral Home for details. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home.





