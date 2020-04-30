|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Thomas Hogg on April 23, 2020, in his 73rd year at St Mary's Hospital. Resident of Forest Heights Long-Term Care for the past seven years. Member of the Galt Legion. Father of Brenda Reidt, David High, Grandpa to Justin and Cody Reidt, Connor High, and Great-Grandpa of six. Brother of Mary, Sandra, Robert, Lorie, Alex, and Jim. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com/ or 519-267-7199
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 30, 2020