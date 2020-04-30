Home

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Thomas Hogg on April 23, 2020, in his 73rd year at St Mary's Hospital. Resident of Forest Heights Long-Term Care for the past seven years. Member of the Galt Legion. Father of Brenda Reidt, David High, Grandpa to Justin and Cody Reidt, Connor High, and Great-Grandpa of six. Brother of Mary, Sandra, Robert, Lorie, Alex, and Jim. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com/ or 519-267-7199
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 30, 2020
