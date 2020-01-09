|
|
Debbie S. Vokey (ne: Skanes) passed away peacefully on the 29th Dec. 2019 at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital in her 64th year. Debbie was predeceased by her mom and dad (Hannah & Frank Skanes), brother (Frank Jr.) and brother-In-law (James B. Kavanagh). Leaving to mourn her husband Lorne, son Michael and his wife Christina, daughter Tiffany, her husband Nathan & their daughter Kinley, sister Elaine Kavanagh (Bell Island, Nfld.) brother Walter Skanes and his partner Dennis Lamothe (Stratford, Ont.) sister-In-Law Linda Skanes (Bell Island, Nfld.) and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Debbie has made it known to many over the past two decades that her life would be complete if she was blessed with a grandchild. I want everybody to know that the birth of Kinley Rose Drury on the 8th Oct. 2018 was a significant joyous occurrence! I am pleased to say that Debbie realized all of her Life goals. Cremation has occurred. Visitation to take place between the hours of 1:00 and 3:00 P.M., followed by a Memorial Service on Saturday, the 4th Jan. 2020 at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St. N., Cambridge, Ontario. Interment to be a private family gathering and will take place later on this date. A special thank-you to the Doctors &supporting staff within the I.C.U. at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Their people skills, bed side manners and exhibited professionalism were exceptional.