Professor Emeritus and former Chair of Horticultural Science at the University of Guelph passed peacefully into the light with his wife Laura at his side. Dennis will be much missed by his family, friends and his extended family of staff and residents at St Luke's Place, Cambridge ON. Throughout his long illness Dennis never lost his sense of humour. Please remember him doing what he loved best: golfing, napping with Miss Kitty and walking his beloved rescued keeshonds. His heart dogs Molly and Jake were waiting for him at the rainbow bridge. At his request, no services will be held. A gathering of remembrance will be held St. Luke's Place at a later date. No flowers please - instead you may wish to make a donation to the St Luke's Place Welcome Home Capital campaign. Your donation will support the expansion of St Luke's Place - a charitable non-for-profit Long Term Care Facility and Seniors residence. Donations will help provide much needed new beds for our seniors. For more information go to: www.stlukesplace.ca. Blessings and many thanks to the staff at St Luke's Place for their compassionate care of Dennis. John 12:25 Then Jesus said onto them: Yet awhile the light is with you; walk while you have the light lest darkness come upon you; for he that walks in darkness knows not where he is going. Dennis would remind everyone to live life to the fullest because despite his disabilities, he did and knew that every day you wake up is a good day because you are still alive.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 28, 2020