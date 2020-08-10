WINKLER, Dianne (nee Bower) February 16, 1945 - August 7, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dianne Winkler (nee Bower) after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Christopher Bower and Clara Bending and sister Nancy as an infant. Beloved wife of 54 years to Werner and loving mother to Michael and Stephen (Krista). Cherished sister to Susan Sippel (Will) and Gary Bower (Linda). Loving aunt to Laura (Robert), Julia, Kim, Jamie and Christine. Amazing 'Ome' to Jonah, Darcy, Lucas, Logan and Carly. Dianne was a respected and loved kindergarten and music teacher at schools in London, Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge. Throughout her career she touched the lives of many students by marrying learning and music, creating a welcoming, fun and memorable classroom. Her students to this day fondly remember the impact Mrs. Winkler had on their lives. She retired from teaching in 1998 however remained dedicated to the teaching community and subsequently served as President of the Retired Women Teachers of Ontario (RWTO) organization for many years. She was an active member of the Preston Mennonite Church community and was awarded the prestigious YWCA Women of Distinction Award in 2007. Her love for music carried throughout her life as she served as a past President and respected member of the Addisons Women's Choir and a member of the Community Connections Choir as well as the Concordia Club Choir. In 2005, her love of music and entertaining continued when she founded the singing group "The Ch'ckl'ts". A beloved small choir and entertaining troupe comprised of a group of lifelong friends performed at many nursing homes throughout the Region bringing joy to the community with every performance. Dianne was loved by many and was a true friend to those who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was always full of life, joy, music and love. Her excitement for life also made her ready to entertain anyone at any moment. Dianne shared her love of life and special talents with everyone who crossed her path and will be greatly missed. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Dianne Winkler are asked to consider the Canadian Cancer Society
.