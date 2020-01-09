|
Passed away peacefully at his residence in Cambridge, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his parents John A., and Elma Irene Nunnikhoven. Cherished brother of Carl (Elfrieda), his twin brother Ronald, Dave (Nancy), John (Sharon), Bob (Fran), Fred (Charlene) and Linda (Jim). Don will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. At Don's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral service. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the .