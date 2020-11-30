It's with heavy hearts we say good-bye to our father Donald Roy Carey; "couldn't have asked for a better father and friend". Predeceased by his loving wife Sonja Jill Carey, his daughter Shauna Lee Carey and his parents Millie and Roy Carey. Don passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital in his 84th year. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Christine and son Scott Carey. He is in peace now. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Cambridge (Galt) Legion Branch #121.