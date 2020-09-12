Of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. He was born August 5th, 1930 in Montreal, Quebec, and grew up in Moose Creek, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents Isabella and William Watt, and his beloved wife Fiona Barton. He leaves behind his two children Cameron Watt (Carolyn Thorpe) of Toronto and Pat (Bill) Foreman of Cambridge. Grandfather "Papa" to Spencer Watt, Samantha Watt (Chris Welsh), Jordan (Stephanie) Foreman, Stephanie (Michael) Wiseman, and Catherine Foreman (Ken Brown). Long time tea drinking friend of Ann and Stuart McLeod. He was a farmer, a proud soldier of the Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment) of Canada, and longtime employee of Victor Comptometer and Inglis Whirlpool. He was a great gentleman and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, Don's wishes were for donations to the War Amps, Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto, or the Cambridge & District Humane Society. From Don, "Please hug a friend for me."